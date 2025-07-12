Davenport, Iowa flooding: Videos show submerged cars and inundated roads amid flash flood emergency

A flash flood warning was issued for Davenport, Iowa, after over 3.5 inches of rain fell in a short period of time on Friday afternoon. Roads in Davenport were flooded, as the water level continues to rise with more rain expected through the day. Videos surfaced from Davenport showing cars stuck on flooded roads. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Here's the video:

On Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for Davenport and Bettendorf in eastern Iowa. Earlier, tornadoes and severe weather conditions were warned for parts of central Iowa, as well, but they have not expired. In its warning, the NWS described the situation as dangerous and urged residents to immediately seek higher ground.

Law enforcement in Davenport confirmed to the weather services that multiple lanes and roads are flooded as the water level continues to rise. As of 6:4p, there had been 3.5 inches of rain, and an additional 2 inches of rain are possible over the course of the day.

In fact, from Thursday through Friday, almost all of Iowa received significant rainfall, with multiple towns recording over 2.5 inches of rain on Friday, the Des Moines Register reported. Ames recorded 2.81 inches, and Marshalltown recorded 2.7 inches, Oelwein recorded 2.56 inches, Waterloo recorded 2.51 inches and Des Moines recorded 2.27 inches.