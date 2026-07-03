David Hearn update: Ex- Olympian faces felony charge over Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism

Former Olympian David Hearn has been indicted by a Washington, D.C., grand jury on a felony charge alleging he damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Thursday.

If convicted, David Hearn could face up to 10 years in prison on a destruction of property charge involving more than $1,000 in alleged damage. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) (AP Photo/KOJI SASAHARA)

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The accusation arises from an incident on June 19 in which prosecutors believe Hearn removed a portion of the sealant protecting the bottom of the Reflecting Pool.

If convicted, Hearn could face up to 10 years in prison on a destruction of property charge involving more than $1,000 in alleged damage.

Read more: Who is David Hearn? 5 things to know about the US Olympic canoeist arrested over Lincoln Memorial pool incident

What are the allegations against David Hearn?

Federal prosecutors allege that Hearn ripped out a section of the Reflecting Pool's protective sealant while visiting the National Mall on June 19. Pirro said a National Park Service employee confronted him during the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} According to prosecutors, Hearn responded by questioning why the employee cared about the Reflecting Pool, allegedly saying it "wasn't her pool." Authorities later arrested him after he left the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to prosecutors, Hearn responded by questioning why the employee cared about the Reflecting Pool, allegedly saying it "wasn't her pool." Authorities later arrested him after he left the area. {{/usCountry}}

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Pirro also revealed that investigators are handling several cases linked to alleged vandalism at the Reflecting Pool. She said roughly half a dozen investigations remain active and indicated some suspects could face misdemeanor charges instead of felonies.

She said, “One of the most offensive images that I hold in my mind are the images of national monuments that are being debased, roped, torn down, graffitied, and damaged by individuals.”

Authorities are also investigating a large tear discovered in the pool's liner.

Pirro added, “This unchecked vandalism and civil disorder turns into criminal behavior, and that's why we are here today.”

Reflecting Pool maintenance problem

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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has come under increased scrutiny in recent months after repeated maintenance issues, including peeling paint, damaged sealant and algae blooms, raised questions about the condition of the historic landmark.

CBS News has reported that the federal government awarded a $1.7 million contract to a company owned by a Trump donor to install a new water-cleaning system for the Reflecting Pool as efforts continue to address its ongoing maintenance problems.

Months after the renovation, the reflecting pool began to turn green, and blue paint was spotted peeling from the bottom and floating on the surface.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attributed the deterioration to acts of vandalism following the pool's recent renovation.

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Read more: David Hearn: US Olympian held for ‘vandalizing’ Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as video emerges, ‘I was being…’

Hearn denies wrongdoing

Hearn, 67, who lives in Bethesda, Maryland, has consistently denied intentionally damaging the monument.

Speaking to the Associated Press after his arrest last month, he said he stopped at the Reflecting Pool during a 64-mile bicycle ride and became curious after noticing a loose section of sealant.

"I'm a curious citizen," Hearn told the AP. "I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery." He said he immediately let go after a park employee instructed him to stop.

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Hearn has also said authorities detained him for approximately five hours after the incident.

Following Thursday's indictment, Hearn's attorneys issued a statement maintaining his innocence. They argued that the criminal case reflects an effort by the administration to shift responsibility for ongoing maintenance issues at the Reflecting Pool.

"The indictment reflects the administration's effort to shift blame for their own failures," his lawyers said, adding that Hearn intends to contest the allegations in court.