Mexico's Day of the Dead: Here's what to know about Día de los Muertos

In the vibrant tapestry of Mexican culture, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, stands as a cherished tradition, celebrating the memories of the departed. The festival, which honours one's late family members is widely recognised in Mexico and other parts of Latin America on November 1 and 2 annually. People come together to celebrate this colourful occasion with vibrant traditions filled with folk music, sumptuous food and drinks.

What is Day of the Dead?

A person dressed for the day of the dead is pictured during the drivers parade ahead of the race

This Latin holiday is a blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture. It combines the ancient Aztec custom of celebrating ancestors with All Souls' Day, a holiday that Spanish invaders brought to Mexico starting in the early 1500s. The festivities for Day of the Dead involve a series of ritual observances, including altars filled with offerings to the departed souls. Family gravesites are also adorned on this day, with the purpose of honouring the dead. Communities come together in town squares and community centres to take part in the festivities with traditional music and dance. Moreover, they feast together and often masquerade as death itself with colourful body paints, face masks, and other pieces of ethnic attire.

How is Day of the Dead celebrated?

It is believed that on this day, the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolves, allowing the living to connect with the departed souls of their loved ones. According to the belief, the dead souls return for a brief period to celebrate with the living through dancing, singing, and feasting. People celebrate the occasion by making offerings to the departed souls. They set up candlelit alters known as “Ofrendas,” where they place the departed ones' favourite foods, drinks or anything that they once cherished, including books, musical instruments, and more. They also make offerings at the gravesites, which are decorated for the occasion. These Ofrendas are decorated with marigolds, candles, and local food items like tortillas and fruits.

