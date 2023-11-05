Daylight Saving Time ends today: Here's what netizens say as clocks ‘fall back’

This Sunday, clocks will start to “fall back” an hour to standard time in the US as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Americans will gain an additional hour of sleep with this biannual changing of clocks. This change affects the lives of millions across the US, with clock changes, disrupted sleep, and early sunsets. Though 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5 is the official time to set clocks back to standard time, many Americans prefer to change their clocks before going to sleep on Saturday.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time is the period starting from March to November when clocks are adjusted to an hour forward to accommodate springtime. It is a means to conserve energy by utilising more hours of natural light. Thus, during this period, Americans lose an hour to add more daylight in the evenings. However, from November to February, clocks are adjusted an hour back, commonly referred to as “fall back,” to gain an additional hour of sunlight in the mornings during the winter season.

When to ‘fall back’ clocks in 2023?

This year, Daylight Saving Time ends on November 5, making the official time for change of clocks, 2 a.m. on Sunday. The autumnal equinox was on September 23, which marked the beginning of fall. The standard time will last till the next DST in 2024, which will start from 2 a.m. on March 10.

Which states do not observe Daylight Saving Time?

Although Daylight Saving Time is mainly observed in the United States, not all states follow it. Hawaii and Arizona, except Najavo Nation, do not observe DST. Additionally, the US territories- American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not take part in DST.

What do netizens say?

As the time to shift clocks comes once more this year, netizens have flocked to social media to express their opinions and how they are planning to deal with their new schedule. One user quipped, “Ahh... time to enjoy an extra hour of sleep.” Another wrote, “2AM when it saw the clock go from 1:59 back to 1AM.” One more user expressed, “I went to sleep last night and woke this morning without thinking about #DaylightSavingTime. Then the morning news weather forecast reported that for the next three months sunset would occur earlier than my workday ends”

