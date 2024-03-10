Daylight Saving Time: Meme fest erupts on social media as clocks spring forward

Daylight saving time has officially begun for 2024 as millions of clocks sprang forward an hour on March 10 at 2 am local time in the US. Every year, the time change begins on the second Sunday in the month of March and ends on the first Sunday of November. As Americans lost an hour during their sleep in lieu of more natural light in the evening, not everyone is happy about it. Daylight Saving Time begins on March 10(Pixabay)

Why do clocks spring forward as daylight saving time begins?

The time between March and November is when most Americans are forced to lose an hour in the mornings to gain additional daylight during the evening. Due to the advancement in technology, all gadgets, including mobile phones, automatically spring forward an hour. However, analogue clocks need to be changed manually. This is done so based on the logic that in the warmer months, people will spend more time outdoors as compared to winters.

As daylight saving time begins, people have to adjust to darker morning times than usual and brighter evenings. Despite the public outrage over the years, the practice is still followed in every US state except Arizona and Hawaii. The change in time not only forces millions of Americans to lose an hour in the morning but also takes a toll on their physical health due to changes in sleep patterns.

Meme fest erupts on social media as daylight saving time begins

After the clocks sprang forward last night, netizens turned social media into a meme fest, expressing their discontentment. Many revealed how they slept in as the time changed from 1:59 am to 3:00 am. Several others called out for the abolishment of the biannual changing of clocks, urging lawmakers to take action. One X, formerly Twitter user shared a hilarious GIF along with the message, “Was trying to figure out how TF I managed to sleep in & why it's so dark out. Time shifting is not natural.”

Another user wrote, “why tf didn't anyone say it's daylight savings time 😩 I thought the government cancelled it.” One more wrote, “I will vote for whoever ends daylight freakin savings time.” Yet another user commented, “Today is my birthday. And for my birthday, I got an hour of sleep stolen from me. The struggle is real.”