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De La Hoya and Ali's grandson slam proposed federal boxing reform

De La Hoya and Ali's grandson slam proposed federal boxing reform

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:25 am IST
AFP |
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Oscar De La Hoya and Muhammad Ali's grandson on Wednesday slammed proposed changes to federal boxing laws, warning a US Senate committee that the reforms would prioritize corporate profits and Saudi investors over fighters.

De La Hoya and Ali's grandson slam proposed federal boxing reform

Approved last month by the House of Representatives, changes to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act would allow the creation of Unified Boxing Organizations, or UBOs, in which a single entity can serve as governing body and promoter.

Supporters say the reforms simplify and streamline a fragmented and confusing sport that has lost ground in recent years to mixed martial arts, which operates under booming centralized leagues like Ultimate Fighting Championship .

Witnesses at a Senate hearing accused boxing's multiple sanctioning bodies of corruption or extortion, pointing to fighters who have had title belts stripped over financial disputes, and said a unified code would boost in-ring safety.

But the changes which Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation chair Ted Cruz said he expects to introduce to the Senate "soon" were fiercely opposed by other witnesses, including former boxing great De La Hoya.

Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali and a professional boxer in his own right, also railed against the reforms.

He said the original Ali Act since 2000 has protected fighters from previously rampant anti-competitive and exploitative practices by promoters.

The proposed reforms would "undermine that principle" by replacing "an open market with a controlled structure."

He said UFC fighters "typically receive under 20 percent of the revenue, compared to boxing, where fighters can earn up to 80 percent."

"If this bill is passed in its current form, it should not have my grandfather's name on it," he said.

amz/js

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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