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Death toll from US chemical spill expected to hit 11

Death toll from US chemical spill expected to hit 11

Published on: May 28, 2026 06:40 am IST
AFP |
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A chemical incident at a paper plant in the northwestern US has killed two people, with nine others missing and feared dead, officials said Wednesday.

Death toll from US chemical spill expected to hit 11

A huge tank holding tens of thousands of gallons of a highly caustic substance imploded on Tuesday at the plant in Longview, Washington state, sparking a major operation.

Two people have been confirmed dead, and efforts to rescue the nine unaccounted for have now been abandoned, Scott Goldstein of Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue said.

"We have declared this incident a transition from rescue to recovery as of this morning," he told a press conference.

Nine other people were injured.

Goldstein said the accident at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company happened during an early morning shift change when a 900,000-gallon tank containing a large quantity of a substance called white liquor ruptured.

White liquor is a highly alkaline solution containing sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide that is used to break down wood chips and create the pulp from which paper is made.

Nippon Dynawave Packaging, which is a subsidiary of Japan's Nippon Paper Group, says on its website that it produces eight billion single-serve containers every year, supplying customers in North America, Asia, and around the world.

The incident in Washington came days after tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes in Orange County, California, after a tank of volatile chemicals began overheating.

Firefighters worked to cool the 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, which had been threatening to explode, sending a plume of toxic fumes over a heavily populated area just a few miles from Disneyland.

All evacuation orders were lifted on Tuesday after the immediate danger was declared to have passed.

hg/dw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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