Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

DeKalb County, Indiana shooting reports: Massive police response underway near Auburn

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 07:17 am IST

Heavy police and EMS response in DeKalb County, Indiana, after reports of a shooting near Auburn, involving multiple local law enforcement agencies.

A massive police response is underway in DeKalb County, Indian amid reports of a shooting near Auburn. According to police scanners, the DeKalb County Sheriff's office, the Auburn and Garrett Police Departments, and the EMS crew of DeKalb County and Auburn are responding to the incident.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

It's not yet clear if shots were fired.

Hindustan Times is working to gather more details.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / DeKalb County, Indiana shooting reports: Massive police response underway near Auburn
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On