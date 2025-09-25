DeKalb County, Indiana shooting reports: Massive police response underway near Auburn

Heavy police and EMS response in DeKalb County, Indiana, after reports of a shooting near Auburn, involving multiple local law enforcement agencies.
A massive police response is underway in DeKalb County, Indian amid reports of a shooting near Auburn. According to police scanners, the DeKalb County Sheriff's office, the Auburn and Garrett Police Departments, and the EMS crew of DeKalb County and Auburn are responding to the incident.
It's not yet clear if shots were fired.
Hindustan Times is working to gather more details.