Delta Air Lines flights are running late across the United States on Sunday. A ground delay is in place for Delta flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as per an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration. Delta says a technology problem is behind the trouble.

What is causing the delays

Delta Air Lines flights are facing delays across the US amid a ground delay at Atlanta airport. (REUTERS/ Representative image) more less

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The delays are linked to a ground delay for Delta flights at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, as per the FAA advisory. A Delta spokesperson told CNN affiliate WSB-TV that the airline's teams are working to restore automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations.

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In simple terms, this is the system used to work out how much weight a plane is carrying and how it is balanced before it takes off. Until it is fixed, flights are being held back from leaving as usual.

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What Delta is doing

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{{^usCountry}} Delta said it is using "manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed" while its teams keep working on the automation issue, as per the company statement to WSB-TV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delta said it is using "manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed" while its teams keep working on the automation issue, as per the company statement to WSB-TV. {{/usCountry}}

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The airline also thanked travelers and staff. "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism," Delta told the outlet.

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What the FAA Said

The Federal Aviation Administration said on X that the delays are not linked to its own systems. "Delta is working to resolve issues with the airline's weight and balance automation system. These delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems. Please check with Delta for the latest information," the FAA said.

How bad are the Delays?

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As of midday Sunday, 48% of Delta's flights were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, as cited by AP. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is Delta's hub, 38% of departing flights were delayed. About 36% of flights heading to the airport were also delayed, as per FlightAware.

Delta delays add to Thanksgiving travel disruptions

The delays come just as Americans begin travelling for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Earlier this month, a fault in the FAA's network caused the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, according to AP. It lasted more than four hours, and airlines delayed and cancelled many flights while they recovered. Just days later, United Airlines had its own system outage, which forced it to delay departing flights.