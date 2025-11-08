Democrats are ready to end US govt shutdown, but with one condition

As the weeks-long US government shutdown continues to disrupt the lives of Americans, the Democrats have finally come up with an offer to reopen the federal government. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "All Republicans have to do is say yes."(AFP)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that Democrats would vote to end the government shutdown in exchange for a one-year extension of expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, news agency AP reported.

The ACA tax credits are a key part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

"All Republicans have to do is say yes," Schumer said.

Schumer's offer comes as lawmakers in both parties were feeling increased urgency to alleviate the growing crisis at airports, pay government workers and restore delayed food aid to millions of people.

What are Democrats demanding to end the US shutdown?

Democrats are offering Republicans simultaneous votes to end the government shutdown and extend expiring health care subsidies for one year.

They are also proposing the establishment of a bipartisan committee to address Republican demands for changes to the Affordable Care Act.

The proposal, pushed by Senator Gary Peters (D-Mich.), would combine the tax credit extension with a short-term funding bill and a package of appropriations bills.

Still, it is a significant development, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune pleaded with Democrats on Thursday to "end these weeks of misery" and as Democrats have held out for 38 days for an extension of the expiring ACA tax credits, which expire on January 1.

A small group of Democrats has been negotiating with Republicans on a deal that would end the shutdown.

However, the contours of that agreement would only be revealed in exchange for a future healthcare vote, rather than a guarantee that Affordable Care Act subsidies would be extended by the end of the year.

What do the Republicans say?

Republican leaders, who only need five additional votes to fund the government, have been refusing to negotiate with Democrats on health care, insisting that they vote to reopen the government first.

They were planning instead to introduce a new, bipartisan package of bills that they hope will break the impasse.

A test vote on the new package, which has not been made public, could come as soon as Friday. Democrats will then face a crucial choice.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he's likely to keep the Senate in session over the weekend for the first time since the shutdown began.

Thune's decision to keep the Senate in session followed Trump's urging of Republicans at a White House breakfast on Wednesday to end the shutdown quickly.