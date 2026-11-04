Democrats win control of US House in midterm elections, Decision Desk HQ projects

(Bloomberg) -- Democrats are projected to flip control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according Decision Desk HQ, setting up the first real check on President Donald Trump’s power in Washington since he returned to the White House two years ago.

Democrats appeared to ride a wave of voter dissatisfaction driven by cost-of-living concerns exacerbated by an unpopular war in Iran. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Other news organizations have yet to make a call on the House majority.

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Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here.

Deep Dive Who is projected to control the US House after the 2026 midterm elections? Decision Desk HQ projected that Democrats would flip control of the House. Other news organizations had not yet called the House majority. When would Democrats take control of the House? The change in power is expected to take effect on January 3. What would Democratic control of the House mean for President Trump’s agenda? It would end Trump’s ability to pass bills with only Republican support and provide a check on his power. Successful legislation may still be difficult because Trump can use his presidential veto.

Democrats appeared to ride a wave of voter dissatisfaction driven by cost-of-living concerns exacerbated by an unpopular war in Iran. Republicans had struggled to create distance between themselves and the president, whose approval ratings plunged to all-time lows in the weeks leading up to the election as he urged supporters to vote as if he were on the ballot.

Also read: US midterm elections: Exit poll shows 6 in every 10 Americans feel Iran war was a 'wrong decision'

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{{^usCountry}} The change in power, which would take effect Jan. 3, would end Trump’s ability to pass bills solely with Republican support. But control of the House is unlikely to result in much successful legislation, as Trump maintains his grip on the White House and has vowed to wield the presidential veto. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The change in power, which would take effect Jan. 3, would end Trump’s ability to pass bills solely with Republican support. But control of the House is unlikely to result in much successful legislation, as Trump maintains his grip on the White House and has vowed to wield the presidential veto. {{/usCountry}}