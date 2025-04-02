Menu Explore
Dennis Rodman busts ‘dead’ rumor with new April 1 post: ‘Alive and well’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 02, 2025 02:19 AM IST

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman dismissed rumors of his death with a Facebook post after rumors claimed he died of autoerotic asphyxiation accident.

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman has dismissed rumors of his death with a Facebook post, saying, “Yesss Sirr Alive and Well.” The 63-year-old NBA icon’s post came in response to false reports claiming he passed away from an autoerotic asphyxiation accident.

Dennis Rodman dismissed rumors of his death.(Facebook/ Dennis Rodman)
Dennis Rodman dismissed rumors of his death.(Facebook/ Dennis Rodman)

When did the rumor start?

The rumors surfaced early on April 1, 2025, when several parody accounts on X and Facebook claimed Rodman had been “found dead in his apartment.”

The hoax quickly gained traction, making Rodman one of the top trending search terms on Google, with people searching for “Dennis Rodman dead,” “Dennis Rodman cause of death,” and “Is Dennis Rodman alive?”

Reactions

After Rodman's Facebook post confirmed he is alive and well, fans slammed those spreading such rumors.

“I’m so sick of people playing on other peoples demise!!! Glad your alive & well,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “I was just about to put my bereavement days in. I love you.”

A third added, “You are one of the greatest basketball players I really enjoyed watching! Welcome back to social media!”

Another fan commented, “Glad you good my guy, ppl play to damn much with this internet nonsense!!”

Another wrote, “That Dennis Rodman passing away joke was not funny. Death is not a joke even on April Fools Day.”

Who is Dennis Rodman?

A five-time NBA champion, Dennis Rodman is widely regarded as one of the greatest rebounders in basketball history. He began his NBA career in 1986 after being drafted by the Detroit Pistons and later played for the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. Beyond basketball,

Rodman made a name for himself in professional wrestling, becoming the first-ever winner of the Celebrity Championship Wrestling tournament. He also starred in his own MTV reality show and appeared on several reality TV shows, including Celebrity Mole, Love Island, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Dennis Rodman busts ‘dead’ rumor with new April 1 post: ‘Alive and well’
