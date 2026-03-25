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    Denver fire visuals: Large blaze at house on West Harvard Avenue in Englewood; fire crew responding; watch

    Large house fire in Englewood, Denver sent black smoke across the city as fire crews and police responded; locals shared dramatic visuals online.

    Updated on: Mar 25, 2026 2:48 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
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    A large fire broke out at a house in Denver's Englewood on Thursday afternoon. Most of Denver city in Colorado saw the black smoke coming out of the house on West Harvard Avenue as Denver Fire and Englewood PD responded.

    Representational image. (Unsplash)
    Representational image. (Unsplash)

    Visuals of the fire were shared by locals on social media. In the following post on X, one user shared photos of the fire from the Hampden and Santa Fe areas.

    Denver's Fox affiliate Fox 32 reported that though the smoke from the fire could be seen from around Denver, it was still a single-alarm fire. As of now, there are no reports of injuries.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More

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    News/World News/Us News/Denver Fire Visuals: Large Blaze At House On West Harvard Avenue In Englewood; Fire Crew Responding; Watch
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