Denver fire visuals: Large blaze at house on West Harvard Avenue in Englewood; fire crew responding; watch

Visuals of the fire were shared by locals on social media. In the following post on X, one user shared photos of the fire from the Hampden and Santa Fe areas.

A large fire broke out at a house in Denver's Englewood on Thursday afternoon. Most of Denver city in Colorado saw the black smoke coming out of the house on West Harvard Avenue as Denver Fire and Englewood PD responded.

Denver's Fox affiliate Fox 32 reported that though the smoke from the fire could be seen from around Denver, it was still a single-alarm fire. As of now, there are no reports of injuries.

This story is being updated.