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DHS green card policy update: What changed and why there's confusion

The new USCIS memorandum emphasizes individual discretion for evaluating Adjustment of Status cases.

Published on: May 31, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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The Trump administration is facing criticism as confusion rises regarding the DHS green card policy updates affecting green card applicants seeking permanent residency in the United States.

The new USCIS memorandum emphasizes individual discretion for evaluating Adjustment of Status cases. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has moved to clarify a controversial green card policy for applicants who feared that they could be forced to leave the United States while their permanent residency applications are pending.

Read more: US changes tune on 'return home' order for green cards; DHS issues clarification: ‘Up to immigration officers’

The new DHS green card policy update

On May 21, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a policy memorandum characterizing the Adjustment of Status (AOS) as an "extraordinary" discretionary benefit rather than a regular route to permanent residency.

Read more: Green Card alert: New rules increase vulnerability of these US visa holders; full details here

Why is there confusion regarding the new policy update?

The language and messaging from the DHS is confusing because, in its most basic form, the modification merely provides individual adjudicators more latitude to decide whether or not immigrants seeking a status adjustment can remain in the country while that procedure is underway.

While in its most extreme form, it might have forced the majority of those with pending applications to abruptly depart the United States, along with their families and lifestyles.

Legal experts argue that such a sweeping interpretation would face significant court challenges because AOS is rooted in federal immigration law passed by Congress and cannot be eliminated through administrative guidance alone.

However, Atlanta-based immigration attorney Charles Kuck told CNN that applying the policy retroactively to existing applicants would be nearly impossible to defend legally, noting that potentially more than a million adjustment applications are currently pending.

“So, I’m telling clients, ‘Sit back, relax, let this play out, follow the plan that your lawyer put in place, and you’re going to be OK,” Kuck said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

united states trump administration us news green cards us immigration donald trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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