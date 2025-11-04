Dick Cheney vs Trump: Why ex-VP sided with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in 2024 election

Dick Cheney, one of the most influential Vice Presidents in the 21st century, has died. He was 84 years old. In a statement, his family confirmed that Cheney passed away on Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. Former Vice President Dick Cheney watches he attends a primary Election Night gathering for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney(AP)

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States," the statement said.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Dick Cheney vs Donald Trump

Cheney, a Republican and former President George W Bush's VP, decided to back Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in 2024, not going with party lines. President Donald Trump had slammed him as a RINO (Republican in name only) back then.

Explaining why he was backing Harris over Trump, Dick Cheney said he won't trust the latter with power again.

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said in a statement.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that ‘Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO’. However, Harris welcomed the former VP's support.

“The Vice President is proud to have the support of Vice President Cheney, and deeply respects his courage to put country over party,” her Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said.

Years after leaving office, Dick Cheney became a target of Trump, especially after daughter Liz Cheney became the leading Republican critic and examiner of Trump's desperate attempts to stay in power after his election defeat and his actions in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in a television ad for his daughter.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward.”

(With AP inputs)