Did Alexander Zverev say something surprising to Flavio Cobolli after knocking him out of the French Open?

Carlos Alcaraz has pushed Zverev out of second place in the ATP global rankings, forcing him to make a slight reset in recent months.

However, the German star appears to be in excellent condition at the French Open, winning 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in straight sets.

Zverev is set to face Tallon Griekspoor, a Dutch performer, and he appears to be improving his game in preparation for the more important games.

Zverev was quite sporty at the conclusion of the match against Italian sensation Cobolli, and the two players shared a pleasant moment.

Here's what Alexander Zverev told Flavio Cobolli after French Open win

While Zverev may advance to the following round, Cobolli will feel proud of himself for making it to the third round of a Grand Slam.

The two embraced each other warmly at the net after the match, and Zverev has revealed what he told the world number 26 after defeating him.

“Congratulations on everything you have done this year. You will do much more,” said Zverev to his adversary, as per commentator Nick Mullins on TNT Sports.

Having advanced to three Grand Slam finals in his career, Zverev may view this year's Roland Garros tournament as the one where he crosses the finish line.

Meanwhile, commentator Miles McClagen said that hewas extremely pleased with Zverev's performance.

“I do think he is almost unstoppable when he is playing the right way on good form and can match anybody in the world,” McClagen stated.

His excellent performance in the first set may have undermined Cobolli's confidence that he could have an influence here, the commentator added.

Zverev will return to the court on Monday and he will undoubtedly put his best foot forward to ensure that he enters the last eight round.