Did Charlie Kirk's killing involve more people? Kash Patel makes major statement, opens up about Discord chat

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican, asked FBI boss Kash Patel if Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Kirk, acted alone. Responding to the question during the Senate hearing, Patel hinted at the possibility of involvement of more people in the assassination of Donald Trump ally. FBI Director Kash Patel gestures as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

Investigators are questioning and speaking with many persons, according to Patel. He was referring to the people in the Discord discussion, where Robinson seemed to confess to the murder.

Kennedy then inquired as to whether there was any chance that other individuals were engaged. Patel replied, “Yes, sir.”

What Patel said about Robinson's Discord chat?

Patel continued by saying that detectives would be "running out every lead" and questioning to "anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat".

When asked if there were around 20 Discord users in the chat, Patel stated that there were "a lot more".

Hawley also queried whether hostility toward Christians may have played a role in the shooting. According to Patel, the suspect's closest associates will be the ones with the greatest knowledge about his views and convictions.

Kash Patel opens up about messages written on the bullets

Later, Texas Republican Ted Cruz interrogated Patel over the Kirk death inquiry.

Patel is questioned by Cruz about whether Robinson's roommate “was a transgender man who was transitioning to be female, and it's also been reported they may have been romantic partners.” Patel confirmed that is trued.

Cruz then asked about “transgender” chat rooms that could have been aware of the murder. In response, Patel said that the investigation is ongoing.

According to Patel, an inquiry is underway into the political philosophies of any online chat groups as well as the significance of the messages scrawled on the bullets.

Robinson was taken into custody on accusations of criminal firearm discharge, obstruction of justice, and aggravated homicide.

According to the Utah County Attorney, the charges will probably be formally filed today.

Robinson will make his first court appearance virtually later in the day.