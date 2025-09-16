‘Promoting himself’: US senator raps Kash Patel over Charlie Kirk murder probe

US Senator Peter Welch on Tuesday targeted Kash Patel saying that the FBI director was promoting himself rather than cooperating with local law enforcement in the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing FBI Director Kash Patel, wearing a Liverpool Football Club tie, is sworn in as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2025.(Reuters)

Welch, a Democrat, told reporters that he believes Patel “blew it” with his handling of the investigation into Kirk's death .

“He blew it, and he was about promoting himself, rather than cooperating with local law enforcement that I think did a really good job,” Welch said, according to CNN.

“He’s not up to the job. He’s putting himself first, and the fact is that there should be coordination and cooperation. And what you saw, it was kind of an overreach on the part of him, on a personal basis,” the senator added.

FBI Director Kash Patel is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee that is likely to be dominated by questions about the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing.