Discord accused of 'cover-up' for denying Tyler Robinson promoted violence on the platform, ‘It goes against…’

Discord is under fire after it was revealed that Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, apparently confessed to killing the Turning Point USA founder to about three dozen people on the platform, according to The Washington Post. Discord previously said that following an internal investigation, it found “no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence” on the platform, as reported by the New York Post. Discord accused of 'cover-up' for denying Tyler Robinson promoted violence on the platform(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS)

X user Benny Johnson accused Discord of a “cover-up,” writing in an X post, “The public demands accountability and transparency. Discord must be fully investigated for covering up and potentially attempting to destroying evidence in a criminal investigation. Discord must release every name in that chat immediately.”

X users agreed in the comment section, with one saying, “If this info is right, it goes against what Discord said before. They claimed no such comments were made and that they deleted the suspect's profile. This could mean Discord tried to hide evidence of a crime, if it turns out to be true.” “Discord is a joke,” one user said, while another wrote, “@Discord lied to the FBI. The @DOJCrimDiv can bring serious charges against everyone involved in the coverup. These include accessory after the fact of 1st Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, tampering with evidence etc. All VERY serious. People can and should go to prison.” Offering a different insight, one user wrote, “Well it is possible that he planned it outside of Discord and then announced that 'he did it' after the fact. Both things can be true at the same time here. The FBI will subpoena all information and find out for sure anyway.”

Many other posts blasting Discord have surfaced on X. Take a look:

Tyler Robinson’s confession

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” reads a chat message that Robinson purportedly sent through online community Discord, according to the Washington Post.

“It was me at UVU yesterday. i’m sorry for all of this,” the 22-year-old allegedly added. “Im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing, thank you all for everything.”

The message was sent Thursday night, September 11, a day after Kirk’s assassination and around two hours before Robinson was apprehended. The message was sent from an account on the platform tied to Robinson.

Meanwhile, a group chat between people joking about how the gunman looked like Robinson is being reviewed by authorities, several law enforcement sources told ABC News. Robinson is believed to have made a comment in the chat about the assassin being his "doppelganger."

A Discord spokesperson previously in a statement to ABC News, "[W]e identified a Discord account associated with the suspect but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord. The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages. These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere."