Did Trump say he entered changing rooms of Miss Teen USA contestants? New pageant post surfaces

Claims that President Donald Trump admitted to entering the changing rooms of Miss Teen USA contestants during his ownership of the pageant (1996–2015) have resurfaced on social media. The claims mainly stem from a 2016 BuzzFeed News report and a 2005 Howard Stern interview. This week several X users brought up Trump's alleged statement. Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House (Bloomberg)

Trump’s statements and allegations

2005 Howard Stern Interview: In an April 2005 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Trump, who owned the Miss Universe Organization (including Miss USA and Miss Teen USA), bragged about entering pageant dressing rooms, stating, “I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed, and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it… You know, they’re standing there with no clothes… And so I sort of get away with things like that." He was referring to Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, where contestants are 18 or older, not Miss Teen USA.

Miss Teen USA Allegations: In 2016, BuzzFeed News reported that five women from the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant, including Mariah Billado (former Miss Vermont Teen USA), alleged that Trump entered their dressing room while contestants, some as young as 15, were changing.

Billado recalled Trump saying, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before."

Three others, anonymously, described the incident as “shocking” and “creepy,” while a fifth later corroborated.

Victoria Hughes (Miss Teen New Mexico 1997) said reports were exaggerated, noting chaperones warned contestants to cover up.

Trump Campaign Response: In 2016, Trump’s campaign denied the allegations, calling them meritless, but provided no evidence to disprove them. The president has not directly addressed the allegations.

A post by @charise_lee this week claims Trump "admittedly stated” on The Howard Stern Show that he entered Miss Teen USA dressing rooms, linking it to #EpsteinCoverUp hashtags.

The post includes a link to a video, likely the 2005 Stern interview, but misattributes Trump’s quote to Miss Teen USA, not Miss USA or Miss Universe.