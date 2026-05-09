Discord down today: What is wrong with servers? Company addresses API errors - how to fix
Users across multiple regions reported issues accessing Discord today, with many complaining about API errors
Users across multiple regions reported issues accessing Discord today, with many complaining about API errors, failed message sends, loading problems, and connection issues. Downdetector, a platfrom that reports about online outages, showed nearly 4000 reports in the US at the time of writing this story.
Discord addresses outage
Meanwhile, Discord was quick to give an update to users. “Investigating - We're investgating errors in our API systems,” its server status page read.
“DISCORD IS DOWN I REPEAT DISCORD IS DOWN EVERYONE PANIC,” one user complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“oh so discord js went down when i had woken up ok thats nice,” another one added.
“DISCORD DOWN AT THE WORST TIME,” a third user tweeted.
API issues on Discord usually happen when the platform’s backend systems become overloaded or experience infrastructure problems. These errors can affect:
Message sending
Server loading
Login sessions
Voice chat connectivity
Bot functionality
Friend lists and online status syncing
How to fix Discord API and server issues
If Discord is not working properly for you, these are the most common fixes:
Restart Discord completely
Close the app fully and reopen it.{{/usCountry}}
Close the app fully and reopen it.{{/usCountry}}
Check Discord’s server status{{/usCountry}}
Check Discord’s server status{{/usCountry}}
Use the official status page to confirm whether the issue is widespread.
Discord Status Page{{/usCountry}}
Use the official status page to confirm whether the issue is widespread.
Discord Status Page{{/usCountry}}
Clear Discord cache{{/usCountry}}
Clear Discord cache{{/usCountry}}
Corrupted cache files can trigger loading and API issues.{{/usCountry}}
Corrupted cache files can trigger loading and API issues.{{/usCountry}}
Switch internet connections{{/usCountry}}
Switch internet connections{{/usCountry}}
Try changing from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa.
Update the app{{/usCountry}}
Try changing from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa.
Update the app{{/usCountry}}
Older versions can sometimes conflict with newer server updates.{{/usCountry}}
Older versions can sometimes conflict with newer server updates.{{/usCountry}}
Disable VPNs or proxies{{/usCountry}}
Disable VPNs or proxies{{/usCountry}}
These occasionally interfere with Discord routing.
Reinstall Discord{{/usCountry}}
These occasionally interfere with Discord routing.
Reinstall Discord{{/usCountry}}
A fresh install can resolve persistent app-side problems.{{/usCountry}}
A fresh install can resolve persistent app-side problems.{{/usCountry}}
Wait for Discord to resolve outages{{/usCountry}}
Wait for Discord to resolve outages{{/usCountry}}
If the issue is server-side, users often have to wait for engineers to deploy a fix.{{/usCountry}}
If the issue is server-side, users often have to wait for engineers to deploy a fix.{{/usCountry}}
Discord has faced several temporary outages over the past year, but most incidents have been resolved within hours.{{/usCountry}}
Discord has faced several temporary outages over the past year, but most incidents have been resolved within hours.{{/usCountry}}