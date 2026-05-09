Discord down today: What is wrong with servers? Company addresses API errors - how to fix

Users across multiple regions reported issues accessing Discord today, with many complaining about API errors, failed message sends, loading problems, and connection issues. Downdetector, a platfrom that reports about online outages, showed nearly 4000 reports in the US at the time of writing this story.

Discord addresses outage

A Discord display stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023, in San Francisco, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Discord was quick to give an update to users. “Investigating - We're investgating errors in our API systems,” its server status page read.

“DISCORD IS DOWN I REPEAT DISCORD IS DOWN EVERYONE PANIC,” one user complained on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“oh so discord js went down when i had woken up ok thats nice,” another one added.

“DISCORD DOWN AT THE WORST TIME,” a third user tweeted.

API issues on Discord usually happen when the platform’s backend systems become overloaded or experience infrastructure problems. These errors can affect:

Message sending

Server loading

Login sessions

Voice chat connectivity

Bot functionality

Friend lists and online status syncing

How to fix Discord API and server issues

If Discord is not working properly for you, these are the most common fixes:

Restart Discord completely

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Close the app fully and reopen it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Close the app fully and reopen it. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Check Discord’s server status {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check Discord’s server status {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Use the official status page to confirm whether the issue is widespread. Discord Status Page {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Use the official status page to confirm whether the issue is widespread. Discord Status Page {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clear Discord cache {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clear Discord cache {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Corrupted cache files can trigger loading and API issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corrupted cache files can trigger loading and API issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Switch internet connections {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Switch internet connections {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Try changing from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa. Update the app {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try changing from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa. Update the app {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Older versions can sometimes conflict with newer server updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Older versions can sometimes conflict with newer server updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Disable VPNs or proxies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disable VPNs or proxies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These occasionally interfere with Discord routing. Reinstall Discord {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These occasionally interfere with Discord routing. Reinstall Discord {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A fresh install can resolve persistent app-side problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fresh install can resolve persistent app-side problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wait for Discord to resolve outages {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wait for Discord to resolve outages {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If the issue is server-side, users often have to wait for engineers to deploy a fix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the issue is server-side, users often have to wait for engineers to deploy a fix. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Discord has faced several temporary outages over the past year, but most incidents have been resolved within hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discord has faced several temporary outages over the past year, but most incidents have been resolved within hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON