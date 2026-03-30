DJ Dan cause of death: What happened to Daniel Wherret? Details on EDM producer's passing emerge

DJ Dan, whose real name was Dan Wherret, has passed away, according to multiple reports in the EDM music community in the US. Though his family has not released a statement, DJ Dan's friends and acquaintances have been posting on social media about his death. Dan Wherrett, aka DJ Dan, has reportedly passed away. (djdanmusic/ Instagram) According to Steve Gloria, a prominent DJ who referred to DJ Dan as a "brother," wrote on Facebook with a photo of him with DJ Dan writing, "Crushed to see another loss of a great friend, brother, an OG fellow DJ." "I have no words. Just heartache. This one cuts deep," Loria added.

As of now, no confirmation on the DJ and EDM producer's cause of death has emerged. A lot of claims are doing the rounds on social media about him, which are all unverified. DJ Dan built his music career on the West Coast electronic music scene, especially in Los Angeles. Mike Franconi, a fellow DJ from Hawaii who was DJ Dan's friend, paid tribute to the latter on social media with a heartfelt posts and photos of them together. “We were supposed to close out LIB together May 20th. I love you fish. RIL DJ Dan,” wrote Franconi on Facebook. Also read: Joey Browner cause of the death: What happened to the 6-time Pro Bowler Minnesota Vikings star? Details "In 1999, I had this CD and I played this track on repeat as well after destroying a DJ Dan mix tape from playing it so much, because it had this track," one fan wrote on X, sharing the video of DJ Dan's 'That Zipper Track'. "RIP DJ DAN."