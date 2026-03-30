Joey Browner cause of the death: What happened to the 6-time Pro Bowler Minnesota Vikings star? Details
Joey Browner, Minnesota Vikings legend and 6-time Pro Bowler, has died at 65. The team confirmed the news but did not mention the cause of death.
Joey Browner, the Minnesota Vikings legend who played as a safety for the franchise from 1983 to 1991, earning six Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. The Vikings confirmed Browner's passing with a statement on Sunday. A cause of death was not mentioned. Browner was 65 years old.
“The Vikings are mourning the loss of Ring of Honor Safety Joey Browner,” the team wrote. “Browner, a 6-time Pro Bowler and 4-time 1st Team All-Pro, was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and a part of the 50 Greatest Vikings announced in 2010.”
Though his cause of death was not announced, reports note that he was suffering from some illness as the Vikings organized a fundraiser for Brower's “some serious health issues.” It did not state what the issue was.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More