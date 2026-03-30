Joey Browner cause of the death: What happened to the 6-time Pro Bowler Minnesota Vikings star? Details

“The Vikings are mourning the loss of Ring of Honor Safety Joey Browner,” the team wrote. “Browner, a 6-time Pro Bowler and 4-time 1st Team All-Pro, was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and a part of the 50 Greatest Vikings announced in 2010.”

Joey Browner, the Minnesota Vikings legend who played as a safety for the franchise from 1983 to 1991, earning six Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. The Vikings confirmed Browner's passing with a statement on Sunday. A cause of death was not mentioned. Browner was 65 years old.

Though his cause of death was not announced, reports note that he was suffering from some illness as the Vikings organized a fundraiser for Brower's “some serious health issues.” It did not state what the issue was.

This story is being updated.