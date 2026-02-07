DJ Young Slade news: Foul play in Lil Jon's son's death? Police give latest update after body found in Georgia pond

DJ Young Slade, son of rapper Lil Jon, is believed to be dead after a body was found in a Georgia pond. This comes days after the Milton Police Department announced that the Cherokee County Fire Department recovered a body from a pond in Mayfield Park near Smith’s residence. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to give an official identification of the body. Lil Jon (L) with his son, DJ Young Slade. (DJ Young Slade on Instagram)

Foul play in DJ Young Slade's death? The Milton Police Department in a social media post stated that there is no indication of foul play. A cause of death was not immediately available.

“Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play. However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation,” the post read.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time.”

Lil Jon is yet to issue a statement.