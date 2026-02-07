Edit Profile
    DJ Young Slade news: Foul play in Lil Jon's son's death? Police give latest update after body found in Georgia pond

    DJ Young Slade, son of rapper Lil Jon, is believed to be dead after a body was found in a Georgia pond

    Published on: Feb 07, 2026 1:49 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    DJ Young Slade, son of rapper Lil Jon, is believed to be dead after a body was found in a Georgia pond. This comes days after the Milton Police Department announced that the Cherokee County Fire Department recovered a body from a pond in Mayfield Park near Smith’s residence. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to give an official identification of the body.

    Lil Jon (L) with his son, DJ Young Slade. (DJ Young Slade on Instagram)
    Foul play in DJ Young Slade's death?

    The Milton Police Department in a social media post stated that there is no indication of foul play. A cause of death was not immediately available.

    “Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play. However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation,” the post read.

    “We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time.”

    Lil Jon is yet to issue a statement.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

