Dolly Parton cause of death: What happened to ‘The Queen of Country’? Details emerge amid death at 80

Dolly Parton, The Queen of Country, has passed away at the age of 80, her nephew announced in an Instagram video.

Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York, on Oct. 13. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Bryan Seaver, Parton's nephew, announced the 80-year-old's death in an Instagram video shared via Dolly Parton's Instagram page. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

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“Hey everyone, my name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton,” Seaver said. "Dean, sister, sis, aunt granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.

Deep Dive What were Dolly Parton's last health updates before her death? Dolly Parton had been suffering from health issues and last appeared publicly in March 2026. In a video message, she mentioned feeling dizzy and dehydrated, which led her doctor to advise against traveling. Why did Dolly Parton cancel her Las Vegas concerts? Dolly Parton canceled her Las Vegas concerts due to ongoing health concerns, stating that while her treatment was going well, she was not ready to perform on stage. How did Dolly Parton's family announce her passing? Dolly Parton's passing was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, through an emotional video shared on social media, where he reflected on her life and legacy.

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the of this moment, but haven't truly felt it until now," he continued. "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness, but sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.

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"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

Dolly Parton Illness: What Happened To The Singer?

Dolly Parton has been suffering from illnesses before the announcement of her death. Dolly Parton's last public appearance was in March 2026, when she attended the opening day of her theme park, Dollywood. She was supposed to appear at an event dedicated to her at the amusement park in August this year. But as fans turned up to meet her, she announced that she will not come. Instead, she sent a video message that was played at the event.

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Also read: Is Dolly Parton OK? Rare Dollywood absence worries singer's fans; ‘I feel dizzy’

In the video message, Dolly Parton said that she has been having a "few little health issues." Parton said in the video: "Sometimes I get a little dizzy, and I get dehydrated."

"Now I'm dehydrated. And so, my Nashville doctor kind of clipped my wings saying, 'You ain't traveling this week. So, I guess if your doctor tells 'you ain't traveling this week', you ain't traveling this week," Parton had added.

Parton had assured that "things are good" on the medical front. But fans were left concerned and worried about the Country music icon. The Tuesday announcement of her death proved their worst fear true.