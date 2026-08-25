Dolly Parton family and net worth in focus after her death at 80: All on Country music and East Tennessee legend

Dolly Parton, the legendary singer-songwriter, has passed away at the age of 80, as confirmed by her family.

Dolly Parton has died at 80, as confirmed by her family (AP)

The announcement of the Tennessee native's death, born Dolly Rebecca Parton, was made by Bryan Seaver, her nephew and head of security for over twenty years.

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“My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly,” Seaver stated in a video shared on social media.

Deep Dive What was Dolly Parton's net worth at the time of her death? Dolly Parton had a net worth of $650 million at the time of her passing, according to Celebrity Net Worth. What were some of Dolly Parton's most famous songs? Some of Dolly Parton's most famous songs include 'Jolene,' 'Coat of Many Colors,' and 'I Will Always Love You.' How did Dolly Parton's upbringing influence her music career? Dolly Parton often described her impoverished childhood in Tennessee as a time filled with music and stories, which later inspired her songwriting.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

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A message from Dolly Parton's family

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Dolly Parton net worth

{{^usCountry}} Dolly Parton was an American singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, boasting a net worth of $650 million at the time of her passing, as per Celebrity Net Worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dolly Parton was an American singer, songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, boasting a net worth of $650 million at the time of her passing, as per Celebrity Net Worth. {{/usCountry}}

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Parton rose from modest origins in rural Tennessee to become one of the most cherished and accomplished entertainers in history. She began her performance career as a child, relocated to Nashville right after completing high school, and gained recognition as a songwriter and a regular performer on The Porter Wagoner Show. In the 1970s, she achieved country music superstardom with timeless hits like Jolene, Coat of Many Colors, and I Will Always Love You. Subsequently, she transitioned into pop music and film with works such as 9 to 5,, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Steel Magnolias.

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Throughout a career that extended over six decades, Parton achieved sales of more than 100 million records, composed thousands of songs, attained 25 #1 country singles, received 11 Grammy Awards, and was honored with induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Additionally, she demonstrated remarkable business acumen. Her choice to maintain ownership of her songwriting catalog resulted in substantial royalties, while her collaboration with Dollywood significantly elevated her name into a prominent tourism and hospitality brand. Furthermore, through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, she has provided hundreds of millions of books to children globally.

Dolly Parton family: All we know about her parents

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee. She was the fourth of twelve children born to Robert Lee Parton Sr. and Avie Lee Owens Parton. Her father was employed as a tobacco farmer and construction worker, while her mother took care of the large family in a modest cabin near the Great Smoky Mountains.

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Parton often characterized her family as being extremely impoverished. One of her most well-known childhood anecdotes is that her father compensated the doctor who assisted in her delivery with a bag of cornmeal. However, Dolly seldom recounted her childhood merely as a narrative of struggle. She recalled it as a time that was crowded, musical, religious, imaginative, and rich with stories that later served as inspiration for her songwriting.