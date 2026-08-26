Dolly Parton’s parents and 11 siblings: All we know about Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her late parents on multiple occasions throughout her professional journey. The renowned country music artist died on August 25 at the age of 80.

Dolly Parton, who died on August 25 at 80, celebrated her parents' memory through her influential career. Known for her warmth and creativity (Instagram)

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She was raised as one of twelve siblings by Robert Lee (commonly known as Lee) and Avie Lee Parton in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. Over the years, Dolly has built an extensive career that boasts several Grammy awards, as well as nominations for an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony.

Additionally, she authored best-selling works such as Songteller, appeared in classic films like Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5, established her own Dollywood theme park, and has secured a lasting place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

All we know about Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton

Deep Dive What inspired Dolly Parton to start the Imagination Library? Dolly Parton's father, Robert Lee Parton, served as the inspiration behind her nonprofit initiative, Imagination Library, which has distributed over 200 million books to children globally. What significant financial challenges did Dolly Parton face during her childhood? Dolly Parton experienced significant financial hardships growing up but mentioned that she did not realize their poverty at the time, feeling enriched by love, kindness, and understanding instead. How did Dolly Parton honor her late parents in her career? Dolly Parton frequently paid tribute to her late parents, Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton, throughout her career, including establishing her theme park with tributes and sharing stories about their influence on her life.

Several members of the Parton family played significant roles in her career. Throughout the years, she discovered various ways to honor her parents, Lee and Avie Lee, who passed away in 2000 and 2003, respectively. Lee was the inspiration behind Dolly’s nonprofit initiative, Imagination Library, which has distributed over 200 million books to children globally, and there are numerous tributes to both of her parents scattered throughout her theme park.

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{{^usCountry}} Dolly passed away on August 25. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death in an Instagram video, stating that their family and Dolly's team “will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dolly passed away on August 25. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced her death in an Instagram video, stating that their family and Dolly's team “will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Dolly Parton funeral: Will the country legend be buried beside husband Carl Dean? Details here

Dolly Parton's parents got married in 1939

Lee was born on March 22, 1921, in Sevierville, Tennessee, while Avie Lee was born on October 5, 1923, in Lockhart, South Carolina. They entered into marriage in 1939, when Lee was 17 years old and Avie Lee was 15. Lee worked as a sharecropper and occasionally took on construction jobs to support the family, while Avie was dedicated to managing the household.

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During a 1990 appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Dolly shared a story about the Christmas when all the children decided to forgo their own gifts so that Lee could purchase a wedding ring for Avie Lee.

“I must have been 8 or 10 years old, and my mother had never had a wedding ring,” Dolly said. “There was a houseful of kids around that time and Daddy decided he was finally going to buy Momma a wedding ring. Of course, that meant that nobody else was going to get any gifts. That costs money.”

Despite not receiving any gifts that year, Dolly remarked that it was one of their most joyful Christmases because they were able to bring happiness to their mother.

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Although the family faced significant financial hardships, Dolly stated that she never concerned herself with their poverty during her childhood. We always made jokes and said we didn’t even know we were poor till some smart aleck up and told us,” she said on Today in 2015. “We didn’t have any money, but we were rich in things that money don’t buy. You know, like love and kindness and understanding.

Dolly Parton's siblings

Lee and Avie Lee were blessed with 12 children, 11 of whom reached adulthood: Willadeene, David, Dolly, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, twins Floyd and Freida, and Rachel.

Larry, the ninth child of Lee and Avie Lee, tragically passed away just four days after his birth in 1955. In 2015, Dolly expressed to TV critics, as reported by Fox News, that she felt a unique connection with her deceased brother, as he was meant to be "her baby."

Dolly Parton's family appearance on show

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During the 1970s, when Dolly appeared on her own variety show, she invited her parents and seven siblings to join her as guests to perform the hymn In the Sweet By and By.

Lee and Avie Lee passed away in the early 2000s.

On November 12, 2000, Lee passed away at the age of 79 at the Baptist Hospital of East Tennessee. A little over three years later, Avie Lee passed away at the age of 80 on December 5, 2003.