Dustin Nolan: Emmy-winning anchor's on-air resignation sparks buzz; know about his co-anchor wife Jenna Jackson

Emmy-winning anchor Dustin Nolan announced his resignation on-air from his position at KWQC during an emotional live segment on Friday morning's broadcast. Dustin Nolan emotionally resigned from KWQC, advocating for more truthful journalism. (KWOCPLUS/ screenshot)

“Today is my last day here at KWQC TV Six,” Nolan said adding that “I promise you I have given you everything I have.”

Although there has been no formal announcement regarding the reason for his resignation, it is commonly believed that the anchor stepped down to promote more precise journalism.

“I believe that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news because it makes people feel uncomfortable,” Nolan stated, noting that this perspective has attracted significant attention from various news outlets and social media. He called it a public service and signed off, saying: “Good day and goodbye.”

His wife/co-anchor Jenna Jackson sat beside him as he got emotional.

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