Nicolas Cage says Nolan, Paul Thomas Anderson 'don't call back' as he rejected their films: ‘Got their feelings hurt’

Actor Nicolas Cage has had a long and stellar career in films. Now, the star is set to appear on streaming as he takes on the role of Spider-Noir, a spinoff from the Spider-Verse animated series. The Oscar winning actor recently spoke about his acting journey in an interview, also detailing how many directors stopped talking to him after he rejected their films. Nicolas Cage has never worked with Christopher Nolan.

In an interview with Deadline, Cage said that Christopher Nolan was one such director, who stopped approaching him after he rejected his 2002 psychological thriller Insomnia.

“Most of them, they get their feelings hurt and don't call you back. It's happened a million times to me. It's happened with Christopher Nolan, it's happened with Woody Allen, it's happened with Paul Thomas Anderson. They don't call me back,” Cage said.

Nicolas Cage praises David O. Russell The actor praised David O, Russell, calling him the ‘only director’ who reached out to him with another offer after he rejected one. “David O. Russell offered me a movie a million years ago. It was a good movie, and he offered it and I said no, and he's the only director that I ever said no to who actually came back and offered me another movie. Anyway, David did call me, and it showed a lot of class that he would call me back and invite me again, and I didn't want to say no to him again because I have great respect for his talent. And it was a beautiful experience. I enjoyed working with David. I enjoyed working with Christian [Bale], John Mulaney,” he added.

Nicolas Cage is working in Russell's Madden, a biopic of American football coach and commentator John Madden. Madden traces his role in the creation of the Madden NFL video game franchise. The film is set to release in theatres this November. The cast also includes Christian Bale, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, Shane Gillis and Joel Murray.