Donald Trump administration accuses Columbia University of violating Jewish students' civil rights

Amid the ongoing row with Harvard University, the Donald Trump administration on Thursday accused Columbia University of violating civil rights by “acting with deliberate indifference” towards on-campus harassment of Jewish students. The Trump administration had in March cut around $400 million worth of federal grants and aid to the university.(AP/File Image)

The US Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights accused the university of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, colour and nationality in programs and activities under federal funding, CNN reported.

The Trump administration, which has previously accused Columbia University of antisemitic policies, did not mention any new action against the institution after its findings on Thursday.

A Columbia spokesman, cited in a statement by the New York Times, said, "We understand this finding is a part of our ongoing discussions with the government. Columbia is deeply committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of harassment and discrimination on our campus." The spokesperson added that the university will continue to work with the US government to address these issues.

In March this year, US President Donald Trump had cut around $400 million worth of federal grants and aid to the university for its alleged failure to protect Jewish students from harassment during the protests over Israel's war in Gaza.

The US government further said that the $400 million cut would be followed by additional cuts of $5 billion in federal funding commitments to the university.

At the time, Columbia University caved to the Trump administration's demands and agreed to implement a mask ban and expand campus police powers.

"Freedom of expression is what enables the rigorous debate and free inquiry on which our academic mission depends. But demonstrations and other protest activities that occur inside academic buildings and places where academic activities take place present a direct impediment to maintaining our core academic mission," Columbia said in a statement.

Several key US universities have been under the Trump administration's radar since the President took office in January this year.

Trump's blow to Harvard

In another latest blow to such an institution, Donald Trump on Thursday blocked Harvard University from enrolling international students, revoking its certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

His move targets a major source of revenue for hundreds of schools across the United States.

Trump's homeland security adviser, Kristi Noem, appeared on Fox News on Thursday, where she was asked whether the US government was considering similar moves at other universities, including New York's Columbia University. She responded, "Absolutely, we are. This should be a warning to every other university to get your act together."

As per the data from National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), foreign students made up for 39 per cent of the total enrollment in 2023 at Columbia University.