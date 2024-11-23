Donald Trump announces seven picks in series of high-profile appointments; Who are they?

Donald Trump announced a number of fresh nominations for high-level positions in his administration, including another Fox News contributor and a key architect of Project 2025. Trump named author and Johns Hopkins surgeon Marty Makary, who opposed COVID-19 lockdowns, to lead the US Food and Drug Administration.(via REUTERS)

The President-elect has already suffered a setback this week when Matt Gaetz, his choice for the position of US attorney general, pulled out his name from consideration following intense criticism and accusations of sexual misconduct.

Trump instantly named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his second choice, a move that was widely praised and supported.

He went on to announce a number of new candidates on Friday, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the HUD, Treasury, and Labor secretaries, as well as the Surgeon General. Here's a full list:

Scott Turner: Trump has tapped Scott Turner to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In a statement, Trump hailed Turner for “helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities” as he served as the first executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during his first term.

Makary would supervise the FDA's $7 billion spending and report to the health secretary if his nomination gets confirmed by the Senate. The organisation is in charge of $3.6 trillion worth of medical, food, and tobacco items, including about 20,000 prescription medications.

Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s direction, Makary will work to appropriately assess hazardous substances contaminating the US' food supply as well as medications and biologics administered to the children in order to ultimately address the Childhood Chronic Disease Epidemic, Trump stated.

Dave Weldon: Former Florida Congressman Dr. Dave Weldon will lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as its director.

According to Trump, Weldon is a “respected conservative leader on fiscal and social issues.”

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: Trump picked Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for surgeon general. Being a medical contributor to Fox News, the president-elect called the doctor, “a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health.”

Lori Chavez-DeRemer: Trump has announced Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as his labor secretary.

“Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America,” the President-elect said.

Russell Vought: Trump chose Russell Vought to be the head of the Office of Management and Budget.

Trump described him as “aggressive cost cutter and deregulator.”

“We will restore fiscal sanity to our Nation, and unleash the American People to new levels of Prosperity and Ingenuity. I look forward to working with you again, Russ,” Trump wrote in his statement.

Vought, who held the same position for months during the end of Trump's first term, is also associated with Project 2025.

Scott Bessent: Trump has named billionaire Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. He gave Trump economic policy advice.