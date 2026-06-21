Donald Trump blames 'vandalism' after admitting 'real problems' with $14.2M Reflecting Pool makeover

President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Washington, DC's iconic Reflecting Pool is experiencing "real problems" following its $14.2 million renovation, alleging, without providing evidence, that vandalism and chemical damage are responsible for the issues.

The president also referred to "86 47" being etched into a nearby stretch of grass before claiming the newly renovated pool had been deliberately damaged.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The remarks come just days after the administration defended the condition of the pool despite reports of an algae bloom and peeling blue paint emerging shortly after the refurbishment was completed.

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Friday, Trump highlighted his administration's work restoring landmarks across the US capital before turning to the Reflecting Pool. "We've cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains in Washington, DC," Trump wrote.

He went on to acknowledge difficulties at the site, stating, “We've had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial.”

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{{^usCountry}} The president also referred to "86 47" being etched into a nearby stretch of grass before claiming the newly renovated pool had been deliberately damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president also referred to "86 47" being etched into a nearby stretch of grass before claiming the newly renovated pool had been deliberately damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work," Trump alleged, without offering evidence to support the accusation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work," Trump alleged, without offering evidence to support the accusation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump added that the algae problem was "75% gone" and said law enforcement was "actively investigating this situation." Algae bloom and peeling paint followed renovation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump added that the algae problem was "75% gone" and said law enforcement was "actively investigating this situation." Algae bloom and peeling paint followed renovation {{/usCountry}}

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According to The Guardian, Trump ordered the refurbishment as part of preparations for the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations, with the goal of giving the Reflecting Pool an "American Flag blue" appearance.

However, within days of the renovation being completed, the water turned green because of an algae bloom. Large flakes of blue paint were also seen peeling away from the basin and floating on the surface.

National Park Service employees were subsequently deployed to remove algae using skimmers and treat the water with hydrogen peroxide.

Also Read: Trump posts AI video of filling Reflecting Pool with crying person’s ‘tears’; see bizarre clip

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Earlier this week, the Department of the Interior said "advanced nanobubbler technology" had "very effectively killed the algae" and that National Park Service crews were removing the remaining dead algae from the bottom of the pool.

Despite that statement, The Guardian reported that murky water, visible algae and peeling paint were still present later in the week.

Olympian arrested after touching pool liner

The controversy deepened on Friday when three-time US Olympian and canoeist David Hearn was arrested after entering the Reflecting Pool.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Hearn said he noticed a partially detached section of the blue liner while cycling nearby and reached into the water to examine it.

"I didn't vandalize anything," Hearn told the newspaper. “I didn't destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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