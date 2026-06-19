What's happening to the Reflecting Pool? Blue material peels off after Trump-ordered renovation

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, is in the headlines after blue material appeared on the surface of the pool days after a major renovation ordered by President Donald Trump. CNN reported that a flap of blue material was seen partially detached from the pool floor on Thursday. A combination of pictures show the renovations of the Reflecting Pool taken June 12, June 16 and June 18, 2026, REUTERS/Eric Lee/Evan Vucci/Annabelle Gordon (REUTERS)

The material floated toward the surface while remaining attached at one end. It remains unclear whether the substance is paint, sealant or another coating used during the renovation.

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What happened to the Reflecting pool? The pool has been alternating between different hues of green for days, making it difficult to ensure it takes on the US president's favorite hue.

The issue surfaced as officials were already battling algae growth in the newly refurbished pool. The latest development comes just weeks after the iconic National Mall attraction was drained, repainted and refilled under Trump's renovations, in what he called the “American Flag Blue” for the country’s 250th birthday celebrations.

The project initially carried an estimated cost of $1.8 million. However, federal contract records now indicate the cost has risen to approximately $14.7 million.

On June 6, Trump said that the pool project was complete.

According to the Guardian, workers in waders were spotted on Tuesday at the scene trying to remove deep green spots from the pool and fish out algae, pouring hydrogen peroxide.