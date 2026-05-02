Is ‘86 47’ graffiti targeting Donald Trump? Lincoln Memorial vandalism sparks probe

Officials moved immediately to secure the site. The National Park Service condemned the act, calling it “unacceptable” and stating it “will not be tolerated on federal lands.”

“Approximately 15-by-30-foot ‘8647’ graffiti [was] spray-painted in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” the spokesperson said, confirming that an active investigation is underway.

The markings were discovered Friday morning inside the drained pool, which is currently undergoing renovations. A spokesperson for the US Park Police said officers were alerted around 7:20 am local time by the National Park Service.

Authorities have launched an investigation after large graffiti reading “86 47” was found at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, according to The Mirror US.

Authorities added that the affected area has been covered while cleanup is arranged. “An active investigation is underway, and those responsible will be identified and held fully accountable,” the agency said.

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The Reflecting Pool had been drained as part of a renovation project to repair its aging granite foundation. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has said the work is expected to be completed in time for July 4 celebrations.

Freelance journalist Andrew Leyden reported seeing tarps covering parts of the Reflecting Pool, with officers speaking to workers and examining the area. He noted on social media that the construction site had reportedly seen graffiti in recent days.

Officials have not indicated whether the latest incident is connected to earlier markings. The investigation remains ongoing.

Was Trump targeted? The phrase “86” is commonly used in American slang to mean “get rid of” or remove something. In recent political discourse, some Republican figures have interpreted “86 47” as a message directed at Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States.

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However, authorities have not confirmed the intent behind the graffiti, and no suspects have been identified so far.

The phrase has previously stirred controversy. In May 2025, former FBI director James Comey shared an image showing seashells arranged to form “8647,” which he described as a “cool shell formation.”

The post drew backlash from Donald Trump Jr., who accused Comey of implying harm against his father. Comey later clarified that he had not intended any violent meaning and deleted the post.