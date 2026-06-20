Donald Trump calls Elon Musk 'Leon' during Air Force speech; internet reacts: ‘MAGA can’t be serious’

US President Donald Trump briefly mixed up Elon Musk's name during a speech at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, referring to the billionaire as "Leon" before immediately correcting himself. The moment, captured on video, went viral and triggered a flurry of reactions on social media.

Trump made the remark during an address to US Air Force service members after showcasing the new Air Force One aircraft.(Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to The Mirror US, the slip occurred as Trump addressed US Air Force service members after unveiling the new Air Force One aircraft.

While speaking about Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Musk's SpaceX, Trump said, "My friend Leon," before pausing and correcting himself with, "...my friend Elon."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The president continued his remarks without acknowledging the mistake. However, clips of the exchange were shared online, with many users commenting on the verbal slip involving one of Trump's longtime political allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president continued his remarks without acknowledging the mistake. However, clips of the exchange were shared online, with many users commenting on the verbal slip involving one of Trump's longtime political allies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump reveals real reason he wanted Fort Knox gold reserve audit with Elon Musk; ‘we played with…’ Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump reveals real reason he wanted Fort Knox gold reserve audit with Elon Musk; ‘we played with…’ Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The viral clip prompted a range of reactions on X, with some users drawing comparisons to previous scrutiny of politicians over verbal gaffes. One user wrote, "MAGA can’t be serious that he’s ok, they made fun of Joe Biden for looking sleepy, but he sounds confused, is falling asleep in public and meetings, and there is evidence of his hands and ankles being swollen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral clip prompted a range of reactions on X, with some users drawing comparisons to previous scrutiny of politicians over verbal gaffes. One user wrote, "MAGA can’t be serious that he’s ok, they made fun of Joe Biden for looking sleepy, but he sounds confused, is falling asleep in public and meetings, and there is evidence of his hands and ankles being swollen." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Others dismissed the incident as a minor mistake. Another user commented, "He's done it before, though...multiple times... and this time he corrected himself."

The social media claims have not been independently verified.

Also Read: Elon Musk, Tim Cook expected to join Trump for summit with Xi Jinping in China: Report

Trump's relationship with Musk has had public highs and lows

The viral moment comes months after a highly publicized fallout between Trump and Musk following the latter's departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

At the height of their disagreement, Musk claimed Trump would not have won the 2024 presidential election without his support, writing, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election... Such ingratitude."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the public clash, the pair appeared to have mended ties when Musk joined Trump's delegation during the president's visit to China in May.

The White House had not publicly commented on the incident at the time of publication.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON