Donald Trump calls Megyn Kelly ‘biggest loser’ after she commented on his age

Former President Donald Trump has hit back at Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and even labelled her "the biggest loser" of the latest Republican presidential debate. Trump's remarks comes days after Kelly claimed former president has noticeably 'slowed down mentally and has lost “multiple steps” due to his age.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rallies with supporters at a "commit to caucus" event at a Whiskey bar in Ankeny, Iowa, U.S. December 2, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trump called the fourth GOP presidential debate “history’s lowest rated ‘presidential debate” on his Truth Social account. His remarks came after the GOP presidential debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama garnered only 4million viewers, down 47%.

Donal Trump's post on Social truth

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In addition to his comments about Kelly, Trump also made remarks about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. He praised biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, stating Ramaswamy won the debate because of his favorable opinion of Trump.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trump called DeSantis, “DeSanctimonious,” and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as “sloppy.”

These remarks follow Kelly's recent observations about Trump's mental sharpness during an interview with Glenn Beck. She pointed out Trump's frequent verbal mistakes and apparent confusion during speeches, attributing these issues to his age.

“There’s no question that Trump has lost a step or multiple steps,” Kelly told podcaster Glenn Beck on Friday.

“He is confusing Joe Biden for [Barack] Obama. I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips, it wasn’t intentional.”

Kelly said Trump has been making verbal gaffes “repeatedly” — such as “confusing countries, confusing cities where he is.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON