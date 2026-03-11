Trump Florsheim shoes: Who got gift from POTUS, how much did it cost him? Details here

President Donald Trump has reportedly taken to gifting a pair of Florsheim shoes to many people he comes across. This includes lawmakers, agency heads, White House advisers and VIPs, as per The Wall Street Journal. President Donald Trump waves on the South Lawn as he returns to the White House following a trip to Florida. (AP)

“All the boys have them,” a White House official jokingly told the publication while another remarked “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

Florsheim is an American brand founded in Chicago in 1892. It is now a part of the Weyco Group. Florsheim outfitted American soldiers in both World Wars and gained further success on the back of the shopping mall boom. Notable people to have worn Florsheim shoes include former President Harry Truman and singer Michael Jackson.

Trump has ‘fallen in love’ with the brand, the publication reported, and the president even guesses shoe sizes to send a pair to select people. Sometimes, Trump attaches a note of gratitude or signs the box, the report added.

Trump had begun his search last year, for footwear that would feel better after a day on the job and finally settled on Florsheim. Now, he can't seem to stop gifting them to people. Here's all who have a pair of Florsheim shoes from Trump and how much it could have cost the president.

Florsheim shoes: Who got gift from Donald Trump? Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is among those who have received a pair of Florsheim shoes from Trump. Others include Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Besides this, Trump's communications director Steven Cheung, deputy chief of staff James Blair and speechwriter Ross Worthington also have a pair.

Sean Hannity, the Fox News personality, and Senator Lindsey Graham have a pair each as well. This list is not exhaustive and Trump is known to have gifted the shoes to at least one more lawmaker who attended a meeting with Rubio and Vance, and remained unnamed.

Florsheim shoes: How much did it cost the President? Trump reportedly pays for the Florsheim shoes he gifts, the White House told WSJ. While the exact model of the shoe would determine the price, an average Florsheim pair costs around $145.

Thus, Trump would have spent at least around $1740 on these gifts. As of 2026, Trump's net worth is estimated to be around $6.5 billion, Forbes reported. Thus, the Florsheim shoes don't cause much of a dent to the president's finances.