Donald Trump holds an edge over president Joe Biden in 5 critical states, new poll finds

Former president Donald Trump is leading president Joe Biden in as many as five key states, it has been revealed by a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College.

Trump has 52% support to Biden’s 41% in Nevada. In Georgia too, Trump boasts 49% support to Biden’s 43%. Trump leads in Arizona with 49% to Biden’s 44%. In Michigan, Trump has 48% support while Biden has 43% – the former president holding a five-point lead. Trump is at 48% to Biden’s 44% in Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin, Biden takes 47% to Trump’s 45%.

The polls were conducted by telephone from October 22 to November 3. Each poll reportedly has a margin of sampling error between 4.4 and 4.8 points. The head-to-head matchup is theoretical and primary voting will begin only next year.

Downplaying the polling, Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz told CNN, “Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later.”

“Coming off those historic (2022) midterms, President Biden’s campaign is hard at work reaching and mobilizing our diverse, winning coalition of voters one year out on the choice between our winning, popular agenda and MAGA Republicans’ unpopular extremism. We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll,” Munoz added.

In these states, Biden is favoured by voters under 30 by just a single percentage point. Among Hispanic voters, his lead has now decreased to single digits. His edge in urban areas is half of Trump’s advantage in rural areas.

Coming to gender advantage, women still preferred Biden. However, men favoured Trump by twice as large a margin.

Spencer Weiss, a Pennsylvania voter who now supports Trump but backed Biden in 2020, told the Times, “The world is falling apart under Biden. I would much rather see somebody that I feel can be a positive role-model leader for the country. But at least I think Trump has his wits about him.”

