Don Jr.'s new wife Bettina Trump's worrying ‘life goal’ after wedding revealed: ‘Married. Not domesticated’

Shortly after marrying Donald Trump Jr. on a secluded island in the Bahamas, Bettina Anderson changed her Instagram handle to "Trump" and posted a picture of her ivory dress, which had the phrase "Mrs. Trump" stitched into the material. Her revised bio now states, "Married. Not domesticated."

Bettina Anderson, newly married to Donald Trump Jr., updated her Instagram to reflect her ambitions of becoming First Lady.

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Those familiar with the 39-year-old privately hinted that she is poised to attract significant attention throughout America, particularly after her aspirations to become the First Lady of the US have come to light—an ambition that necessitates her new husband to pursue a political career once his father steps down, Daily Mail reported.

Several sources told the outlet that for Bettina, attaining the title of First Lady has consistently been her paramount goal, with her marriage into the Trump family being a vital initial step towards realizing that dream. This development follows a doctor's explanation of President Donald Trump's “painful and disabling" chronic illness after his three-hour visit to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert unveils hidden clues in disturbing ‘porch guy’ video, ‘2 back doors being open indicate…’ Bettina Anderson: First Lady goal? Here's what we know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert unveils hidden clues in disturbing ‘porch guy’ video, ‘2 back doors being open indicate…’ Bettina Anderson: First Lady goal? Here's what we know {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In reference to Bettina's aspirations regarding the White House, a source informed the Daily Mail: “First lady? Are you kidding? Of course she would love that. That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In reference to Bettina's aspirations regarding the White House, a source informed the Daily Mail: “First lady? Are you kidding? Of course she would love that. That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Moreover, this notion is not as unrealistic as it might appear. A recent survey reveals that Trump Jr., 48, is already the favored candidate among voters to succeed his father in the White House, thereby rendering Bettina's ambitions a completely feasible idea. Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, this notion is not as unrealistic as it might appear. A recent survey reveals that Trump Jr., 48, is already the favored candidate among voters to succeed his father in the White House, thereby rendering Bettina's ambitions a completely feasible idea. Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding {{/usCountry}}

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The couple exchanged their vows on Little Pipe Cay, a private island in the Bahamas that has been featured in James Bond films, in the presence of around 40 guests. Trump Jr.'s five children were in attendance, along with his siblings Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, accompanied by their partners. President Trump stayed in Washington, citing his governmental duties related to the ongoing situation with Iran.

At her bridal shower held at Mar-a-Lago several weeks before the wedding, Bettina shared her heartfelt commitment to her new role. "I feel honored to join your family and to fight by your side, Don, through whatever life brings us," she expressed to the attendees.

"And to become your wife is the greatest honor, and I will stand by your side through anything."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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