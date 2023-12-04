Donald Trump lashes out at Robert De Niro's Gotham award speech: ‘He has become a total loser…’

Apparently, Donald Trump will not let things go even after a week. The former American president lashed out at Academy Award winner actor Robert De Niro for his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards.

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump ‘a liar’

On Sunday, the 77-year-old politician took to the Truth Social platform to address Robert De Niro's speech.

During the beginning, the actor was surprised to see his speech paying tribute to the crew and cast of his latest release, “The Killers of The Flower Moon” had been edited with the anti-Trump comments being cut out from the autocue.

Well, since his displeasure with the potential presidential candidate is no news, he picked up his phone and read his Trump-bashing lines, where he highlighted the GOP candidate's lies.

“I just wanna say one thing, the beginning of my speech was edited, cut out I didn't know about it, and wanna read it,” began the Oscar-winning actor.

"It was, thankyou, history isn't history any more, truth is not truth, even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness. In Florida young students are taught that slaves develop skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan's arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution. With all of his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows his disrespect for example using Pocahontas as a slur. This is where I came in and I saw that they edited all that.”

Trump lashes out at Robert De Niro

to address Robert De Niro's speech, writing: "Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country."

“He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought,” the former president added.

“De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”