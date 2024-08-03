Donald Trump makes major claim about Mark Zuckerberg's 2024 election endorsement: ‘He actually apologised’

Donald Trump, who has already received endorsement of billionaire Elon Musk following an assassination attempt on him, claimed that META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has contacted him to apologise for suppressing him in the past. Donald Trump said Zuckerberg gave him the assurance that he would “not support a Democrat" in the 2024 White House race.(DonaldTrump/Twitter)

He even said Zuckerberg gave him the assurance that he would “not support a Democrat” in the 2024 White House race.

During an interview with Fox News, the former President in reference to an attack on him during the Pennsylvania rally in July, said: “So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me a few times. He called me after the event and he said, ‘That was really amazing, it was very brave’.”

“He actually announced he's not gonna support a Democrat because he can't…because he respected me for what I did that day,” Trump asserted, adding that he is not going to repeat the mistake he committed five years back.

Trump claims Zuckerberg apologised to him

The GOP presidential nominee further lashed out at Google following rumors that the tech giant was removing his images and censoring news surrounding him.

Following the horrific shooting at his July 13 rally, Trump was pictured with his fist in the air after he had a narrow escape as the bullet grazed his right ear.

Earlier, Trump alleged that it was nearly impossible to find information regarding his murder attempt on Google. However, Google refuted those claims.

“Google has been very bad. They've been very irresponsible and I have a feeling that Google is going to be close to shut down because I don't think Congress is going to take it. I really don't think so. Google has to be careful,” he said.

While “nobody called from Google” to express regret, he told the interviewer that Zuckerberg “actually apologised”. He said that “they made a mistake, etc., and they are correcting the mistake.”

Facebook apologised to Trump for determinising a his widely circulated photo following an attempted assassination on him as ‘altered’. The ‘altered’ label was meant for a similar picture making rounds on social media that had been cropped to show Secret Service agents smiling.

Here's what Zuckerberg has said on 2024 endorsement

Last month, Zuckerberg declared that he does not wish to be involved in the upcoming elections and rejected backing either Biden or Trump.

The comments from the META CEO coincide with an increasing number of prominent figures in Silicon Valley, like Musk, venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz endorsing Trump for president.

The billionaire tech tycoon said in an interview with Bloomberg News that Trump's initial response following the assassination attempt was "badass" and inspirational.