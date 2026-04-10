Donald Trump reacts to Melania's Epstein revelations; ‘did not know anything’

President Donald Trump, like many others, said he was caught off guard by Melania Trump’s sudden White House address, dismissing allegations tied to Jeffrey Epstein. The 79-year-old said that he had no prior knowledge of her remarks.

President Donald Trump pretends to aim a sniper gun while speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room(AP)

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Speaking to MS Now, Trump said he “didn't know anything about” the First Lady’s statement before she went on camera. He added that “she didn't know [Epstein]” before abruptly ending the call with the reporter.

Melania Trump's rare speech

The reaction came shortly after Melania delivered a rare and highly charged public statement from the Cross Hall of the White House, directly pushing back against years of speculation linking her to Epstein.

“I am not Epstein's victim,” she said. “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998.”

During the address, Melania firmly rejected claims of any personal relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, stressing that any encounters occurred only within overlapping social circles in New York and Palm Beach.

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{{^usCountry}} She also warned against misinformation circulating online. “These images and stories are completely false. I'm not a witness or unnamed witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also warned against misinformation circulating online. “These images and stories are completely false. I'm not a witness or unnamed witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop,” the First Lady continued. “My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success, and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop,” the First Lady continued. “My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success, and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a notable move, Melania called for broader accountability tied to Epstein’s case, urging lawmakers to act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a notable move, Melania called for broader accountability tied to Epstein’s case, urging lawmakers to act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors,” she added. Melania-Ghislaine Maxwell email {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors,” she added. Melania-Ghislaine Maxwell email {{/usCountry}}

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She also addressed scrutiny over an email exchange with Maxwell that surfaced in document releases. “My email reply to Maxwell cannot be characterized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note,” Melania said.

According to her account, she first encountered Epstein in 2000, years before allegations against him became public, and maintained she was unaware of any wrongdoing at the time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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