U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has signed an executive order extending the June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short-video app TikTok for 90 days. US President Donald Trump announced that he had signed an executive order extending a deadline for the closure of TikTok

"I've just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025)," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump had already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was supposed to take effect in January.