Trump signs order to overhaul US election rules, requiring proof of citizenship to vote

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing stricter election rules in the United States, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration and ensuring all ballots are received by Election Day. US President Donald Trump during a US ambassadors meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Bloomberg)

The order mentions that the US has failed “to enforce basic and necessary election protections” and, directs states to work with federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes.

It also warns that states failing to comply could face cuts to federal funding.

The order is expected to face legal challenges, as states have broad authority over election rules. It aligns with Trump’s longstanding criticism of election processes, as he has frequently claimed rigging even before results are announced, news agency Associated Press reported.

Since the 2020 election, Trump has repeatedly challenged certain voting methods and claimed widespread fraud was to blame for his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly targeted mail voting, alleging it is insecure and prone to fraud, even as he has adjusted his stance due to its popularity among voters, including Republicans.

What will change with Trump’s order requiring proof of citizenship to vote?

By requiring documentary proof of citizenship, the order signals that the president is not waiting for congressional Republicans to pass the long-anticipated Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which aims to introduce the same requirement.

Republicans argue the measure is necessary to restore public confidence in elections. Voting in federal elections by noncitizens is already illegal and can lead to felony charges and deportation.

Voting rights groups have raised concerns that the requirement could disenfranchise voters. A 2023 report by the Brennan Center for Justice and other organisations estimated that 9 percent of voting-age US citizens—about 21.3 million people—lack readily available proof of citizenship.

There are also worries that married women who have changed their names may face difficulties registering, as their birth certificates list their maiden names. Similar issues arose in recent town elections in New Hampshire, where a new state law requires proof of citizenship for voter registration.

Trump directs federal agencies to share voter data and enforce election laws

Trump’s order directs federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Social Security Administration, and the State Department, to share federal data with election officials to help identify noncitizens on voter rolls.

It also instructs the attorney general to “prioritize enforcement of federal election integrity laws” in states that do not share information on suspected election crimes with the federal government.

The order seeks to ensure that votes are “cast and received” by Election Day and ties federal funding to state compliance. Currently, 18 states and Puerto Rico allow mailed ballots received after Election Day if they are postmarked on or before that date, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Trump’s directive is expected to face legal challenges, as the Constitution grants states authority over elections. While Congress has the power to regulate voting, such as through the Voting Rights Act, the Constitution gives states primary control over setting election “times, places, and manner.”

With AP inputs