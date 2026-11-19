President Donald Trump was seen with his eyes closed during the Apec Summit in China on Thursday. Several people believed that the clip showed the president had fallen asleep.

US President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video was shared widely on social media and even drew a reaction from California Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office, which wrote on X, “The world is laughing at him.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the clip, a female voice could be heard narrating information and speaking about championing free and open trade and investment. Newsom's press office shared the video originally posted by a page called Republicans against Trump, which had written, “Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China.” BBC News also reported that Trump was spotted with his eyes closed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, a female voice could be heard narrating information and speaking about championing free and open trade and investment. Newsom's press office shared the video originally posted by a page called Republicans against Trump, which had written, “Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China.” BBC News also reported that Trump was spotted with his eyes closed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive Did Donald Trump fall asleep during the APEC Summit in China? A video showed Trump with his eyes closed, leading some viewers to say he had fallen asleep. The article says it is unclear whether he was asleep or whether the camera angle made it look that way; other clips showed him speaking clearly. Why did the video of Trump with his eyes closed at APEC draw attention? The clip spread widely on social media and prompted reactions, including a post from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Press Office. Several users described the moment as embarrassing or said Trump appeared to be dozing. What were Trump and Putin expected to discuss at the APEC Summit? Their talks were expected to cover Russia’s war in Ukraine, efforts to broker a ceasefire, and other conflicts, including Iran. Trump said he would not make a Ukraine deal with Putin without Ukraine’s involvement.

Track live updates from the Apec Summit here

Trump's video sparks reactions online

Several X profiles reacted to videos of Trump with his eyes closed. “US President Donald Trump appeared to be dozing off during a session at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China. The moment, reportedly captured on camera,” one page noted. Another said, “TRUMP FELL ASLEEP IN CHINA AT A MEETING. Bro, we are cooked.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet another added, “THIS IS HUMILIATING.”

This is not the first time Trump has been caught in photos or videos with his eyes closed. There are other instances where it has been alleged that the president fell asleep during meetings in the Oval Office.

However, in this instance, it's not clear if Trump actually had his eyes closed or whether the camera angle makes it look so. Several videos of Trump were shared by the Russian state-backed channel RT as well, where he seemed to have his eyes closed, but was speaking clearly on different issues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one such video, he praised Xi and said, “I want to THANK President Xi and Madame Peng for the INCREDIBLE display they put forth. Last night was unbelievable.” Other clips from RT also showed Trump expressing eagerness about the trilateral meeting with Xi and Vladimir Putin, and one in which he spoke about artificial intelligence, or ‘super intelligence’ as the POTUS calls it.

Trump meets Putin separately

Trump met Putin separately ahead of the planned trilateral. “We’ve had a great relationship for many years, we know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start,” Trump said, adding, “He’s my friend.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump has upped US efforts to broker a ceasefire, as Russia’s war on Ukraine nears the five-year mark. Putin has continued to make demands for Ukrainian territory he doesn’t control. Trump, however, has insisted Putin is eager to end the war and has been casting Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the bigger obstacle to peace.