President Donald Trump put out a lengthy Thanksgiving message on Truth Social on November 26. While Trump appeared to express thanks, the president was actually taking a dig at several things he felt were wrong with America at present.

President Donald Trump put up a lenthy Thanksgiving post where he praised some of his own decisions. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTS WHO HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY GREAT!,” Trump wrote at the start of his message.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Then, the president went on to take digs at the midterm elections, Somali immigrants, and more, while batting for his White House renovations and deportation policies. Notably, both the White House renovations and deportation policies have come under scrutiny for various reasons.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why did Trump call the pre-election US GDP figures “fake”? The third-quarter GDP estimate was revised from 3.4% to 4.3% annualised. Trump alleged the earlier figures were deliberately under-reported and demanded an investigation, but offered no evidence. How did Trump defend the White House renovations in his Thanksgiving message? He said he had fixed broken windows, damaged columns and other maintenance problems, and argued the White House needed attention. He also defended plans for a ballroom. Who provided the reported $300 million for Trump’s Washington renovation account? The source of the money was not identified in the government records cited in the report. The records also did not specify which projects the funds would support.

{{^usCountry}} Here's what Trump said on Thanksgiving. Trump on midterms and ‘fake Economic numbers’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what Trump said on Thanksgiving. Trump on midterms and ‘fake Economic numbers’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Trump wrote, “I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated. Also, I would like to wish a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of those people that have worked so hard to bring our Country to the Radical Far Left, those that are looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia, those who want to redistribute Property, so that all of the hardworking people that have built up, over a lifetime, a certain Wealth, will now be forced to distribute it throughout the Country, even to those who refuse to work.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read

Trump's claims about ‘fake Economic Numbers’ were reported on by Bloomberg, based on another post by the president. Trump had pointed to GDP figures that showed the economy grew 4.3% annualised in the third quarter — revised from the 3.4% estimate in a previous release — saying it’s a “major difference.”

The second part of his remark was a likely reference to the Blue Wave in the midterm election that saw the likes of Abdul El-Sayed win, making history as the first Muslim Senator.

Trump on Somalis

Speaking about Somalis, Trump wrote, “I want to thank the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance. These are wonderful American “citizens,” and should be allowed to stay in our Country, and celebrate Thanksgiving with us. The others should be thrown out, immediately, thereby saving the Great State of Minnesota, which has no chance if they are allowed to stay.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He has long claimed Somali takeovers of some neighbourhoods as well, and his most recent remarks come at a time the Trump administration has launched a federal probe into Ilhan Omar, the Somali-origin lawmaker who also won in the midterms, and has constantly remained a vocal critic of Trump.

Trump on White House renovations

Trump's next part of the post was dedicated to defending the White House renovations. “I want to commiserate with those Reporters and Citizens who don’t understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption, and are upset with me because I took time out of my very busy schedule to fix the 17 broken windows, numerous chipped and decaying columns, broken, dilapidated, and missing moldings, and lack of a proper plaster and paint job on the White House. It hasn’t been properly painted, or taken care of, for years. I felt strongly that, after being built in 1792, it was time to fix up the White House which is, after all, a primary symbol of our Country. Today, it has never looked better, and will soon have the Ballroom that Presidents have sought for over 150 years,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, Trump's White House renovation expenses have been questioned by reporters, and there are also concerns about the new ballroom actually being bigger than the White House itself. However, Trump has constantly backed his own renovation plan.

Trump on deportation policy

The last part of Trump's message touted his deportation policy as the president highlighted how several dangerous individuals had been kept out of the US.

“Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers. They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!,” the president wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump's deportation policy has come under heavy criticism, but the president has maintained his stance.