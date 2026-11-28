US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has denied a report claiming he regrets leaving the Senate to join President Donald Trump’s administration. Responding to the New York Post story on X, Mullin called it “complete and total fake news” and said he loves his role at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has denied a report that he regrets leaving the Senate. (AFP) more less

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Mullin responded to the report on X on Friday, rejecting claims that he had privately expressed regret about leaving Congress.

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“This is complete and total fake news. I love the DHS mission. They should be ashamed of this FALSE story,” Mullin wrote.

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What the report claimed

{{^usCountry}} According to the NY Post, Mullin has privately said he wishes he had stayed in the Senate instead of joining the Trump administration. report said he is finding it difficult to manage the large department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the NY Post, Mullin has privately said he wishes he had stayed in the Senate instead of joining the Trump administration. report said he is finding it difficult to manage the large department. {{/usCountry}}

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A person with ties to DHS told the NY Post, "He's telling people he wished he stayed in the Senate." Two other sources also told the paper they had heard Mullin make the remark.

A report also said that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller is increasingly unhappy with Mullin. Sources told the paper that Miller is "not a fan" of the DHS secretary. Miller personally called to keep Mullin out of the administration's response to a series of technology problems.

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One White House official told the NY Post, “I wish he had stayed at his plumbing company.”

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What DHS and the White House said

A DHS spokesperson strongly denied that Mullin regrets taking the job. The spokesperson called the claims “absurd and completely FALSE.”

"These anonymous, unsubstantiated claims are absurd and completely FALSE. Secretary Mullin has consistently said that the DHS mission is the greatest job he's ever had, thanks to the leadership of President Trump," the spokesperson told the NY Post.

"When President Trump asked him to serve in his cabinet, Secretary Mullin accepted the challenge and never looked back. He considers it the greatest honor of his life," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also dismissed talk of friction between Mullin and Miller as an attempt to “sow division”. The White House said the two "have forged a close bond," as per the report.

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Trump said of Mullin in an Oval Office interview on Tuesday: "He's a good person. He works very hard- I think he's been working very hard."