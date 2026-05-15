‘Drake is not happy’: First reaction to White House's bizarre ‘Iceman’ link in MAGA post

The White House's latest move, using Drake’s newly released Iceman album to push its MAGA agenda, has sparked backlash on social media. The Trump administration on Friday shared an edited image, on WH's official social media account, reworking the Canadian rapper's original Iceman cover by replacing the chain in the artwork with a diamond-covered ‘MAGA’ pendant.

The White House used Drake's Iceman in new post(AP and Reuters)

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“ICED OUT,” the White House captioned the post.

‘Drake not happy’

While the rapper has not reacted to the post yet, social media users and his fans slammed the White House. “Drake just can't be happy with this,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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{{^usCountry}} “Waiting for Drake to diss Trump,” another one tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Waiting for Drake to diss Trump,” another one tweeted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Is this actually the official White House account or a promotional account for a series based version of Idiocracy?” a third user asked. White House post comes amid Drake album frenzy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Is this actually the official White House account or a promotional account for a series based version of Idiocracy?” a third user asked. White House post comes amid Drake album frenzy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The controversial post arrived the same day Drake surprise-released three projects - Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti. The original Iceman artwork features a crystal-covered glove reminiscent of Michael Jackson imagery, but the White House version altered the design into overt MAGA-themed symbolism. Is Drake a Trump supporter? Is he MAGA? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversial post arrived the same day Drake surprise-released three projects - Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti. The original Iceman artwork features a crystal-covered glove reminiscent of Michael Jackson imagery, but the White House version altered the design into overt MAGA-themed symbolism. Is Drake a Trump supporter? Is he MAGA? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drake has not spoken about Trump or the MAGA movement recently. But back in 2017, he had a few things to say about the president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drake has not spoken about Trump or the MAGA movement recently. But back in 2017, he had a few things to say about the president. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the London stop of his Boy Meets World Tour, Drake said: “For some reason in my room, they have the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up and see all this bullsh-t going in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the London stop of his Boy Meets World Tour, Drake said: “For some reason in my room, they have the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up and see all this bullsh-t going in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other.” {{/usCountry}}

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“So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people singing songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around at this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places, and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music.”

In a direct message to Trump, he added: "If you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf–king mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. F–k that man.”

Trump administration faces criticism over music usage

The Trump administration has repeatedly drawn backlash for using popular music and celebrity imagery in political messaging, particularly in connection with immigration enforcement and culture-war themes.

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Last year, the administration faced criticism after using music by Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo in videos tied to ICE and Department of Homeland Security messaging.

After the White House used her song “Juno” in an immigration-related clip, Carpenter responded: “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Rodrigo similarly reacted after the administration used “All-American Bitch” in a DHS raid video.

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

Social media backlash erupts

The latest Drake-themed post drew a wave of criticism almost immediately after appearing online.

Some users mocked the White House for posting pop-culture memes while economic and geopolitical concerns continued dominating headlines.

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“Gas is 12 trillion dollars a gallon and y’all on here playing around!” one user wrote in response.

Another added: “I’m in the worst timeline, man.”

Others edited the MAGA-themed artwork further to criticize Trump and reference controversies involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One viral version replaced the MAGA pendant with the word “Epstein.”

Trump has denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Trump previously admitted he did not follow Drake feud

The White House’s use of Drake imagery also resurfaced discussion about Trump’s limited familiarity with the rapper’s recent feud with Kendrick Lamar.

When previously asked who won the Lamar-Drake rivalry, Trump responded: “I don’t know.”

The administration’s latest social media stunt nevertheless became one of the day’s most discussed online moments as fans debated whether the post represented political trolling, meme culture — or another unwanted celebrity association for Drake.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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