‘Dump Trump’; ‘Ban Tiktok’ and ‘Finish Hamas’: Key takeaways from third GOP debate
Republican candidates clash in Miami debate, discussing Trump's changed stance, calls for TikTok ban, and division over financial support for Ukraine.
Two months before the primaries, Republican presidential hopefuls clashed in a fiery debate in Miami on Wednesday night. As the third debate unfolds, it comes against a backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict, rising antisemitism in the U.S., and Trump's strategic decision to hold a competing event nearby instead of attending the debate.
‘Dump Trump’ chorus from third GOP Debate
In a critical moment, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley challenged the narrative, urging GOP voters to reconsider granting Trump a third consecutive presidential nomination. ‘Dump Trump’ was a slogan echoed by most of the candidates. DeSantis pointedly remarked, "Donald Trump is a lot different guy than he was in 2016," citing issues like the unfulfilled promise to have Mexico fund a border wall. Haley concurred, stating, "He was the right president for that time," but emphasized the need to move forward.
‘Ban Tiktok over growing antisemitism’
Amid the intense discourse, all candidates found common ground in advocating for a ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok, citing national security and privacy issues, as well as its purported role in fanning antisemitism. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie condemned the app, asserting, “TikTok is not just spyware but also a deliberate tool corrupting American youth.”
‘Finish Hamas’ say Haley & DeSantis
The specter of antisemitism was collectively condemned, with candidates affirming support for Israel and endorsing the response to Hamas. DeSantis went so far as to suggest to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to "Finish the job with these butchers." However, the consensus frayed on the subject of continuing financial aid to Ukraine.
Haley vs Ramaswamy war of words
Personal attacks surfaced during the debate, with a shift from previous accusations of being "super PAC puppets." Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy moderated his language, suggesting, “good people [are] tainted by a broken system.” Nikki Haley's rising prominence in the GOP primaries became evident, especially when Ramaswamy criticized her TikTok stance despite her daughters' usage of the app, to which she retorted, “You’re just scum.” The night escalated when Ramaswamy labeled Haley a “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels,” attacking her foreign policy stance.