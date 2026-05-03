Dwarfs 'raid' Scientology HQ in LA to find Tom Cruise? Viral videos spark reactions; ‘Can't recruit people into cult’

A person, with 20 dwarfs, reportedly raided the Scientology headquarters in Los Angeles, looking for Tom Cruise, amid a spate of search raids at their churches. An alleged video of the incident was shared online.

Dwarfs reportedly raided Scientology sites, looking for Tom Cruise, amid a rising trend of such activities across the US. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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“Scientology raids are getting even wilder after a man brought over 20 “Christian dwarfs” to raid the Scientology HQ in Los Angeles in an attempt to find Tom Cruise,” the page wrote.

The Post Millennial and Polymarket both reported on the dwarfs raiding these Scientology churches. However, there were no other reports confirming whether the headquarter had been raided. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

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{{^usCountry}} Other videos from their raids also emerged on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other videos from their raids also emerged on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A group of 20 dwarves stormed a scientology office in LA today,” one person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A group of 20 dwarves stormed a scientology office in LA today,” one person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Polymarket further reported that the Church of Scientology has called for the arrests of these perpetrators for ‘hate crimes’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Polymarket further reported that the Church of Scientology has called for the arrests of these perpetrators for ‘hate crimes’. {{/usCountry}}

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Dwarf run videos spark reactions

Several people reacted to the videos of the dwarfs raiding the Scientology points. “Scientology isn't a church it's a cult,” one person remarked. Another added “Every day the church of scientology is unable to recruit people into the cult is a great day to me.”

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Yet another said “Not going to lie, this is damned funny.”

Also Read | Seth Rogen shares how he avoided a conversation on Scientology with Tom Cruise

Is Scientology a cult?

No, Scientology is legally recognized as a tax-exempt religion in the United States and several other countries.

The dwarf raid at Scientology points comes amid the recent spate of Scientology runs in the country. Several people have commented on this phenomenon and videos from those instances have been circulated online as well. “Scientology raid speed run. They're mapping the Scientology buildings and seeing how far they can go inside,” a page shared.

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Another added “There's this new trend called speed runs where groups of teenagers walk inside businesses, in this case, the Church of Scientology, and run like a bunch of wild animals, knocking things down.”

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“This new trend is spreading across the country. Is your city dealing with any of this?,” they asked. The Church of Scientology allegedly took steps to try and deter this trend of raiding their properties as well. A person shared a video highlighting the alleged measures they took.

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“The Church of Scientology modified three of its buildings on Hollywood Boulevard by removing the exterior door handles, aiming to prevent a viral TikTok 'speed running' trend,” the person wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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